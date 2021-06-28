Portis finished Sunday's Game 3 against the Hawks with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Portis was a DNP-CD in the final three games of the Brooklyn series in Round 2, but he's now back in the rotation and giving the Bucks productive minutes as the first big man off the bench. His 12 field-goal attempts were his most in any game since May 7, and Portis has drained a three-pointer in all three games of the series thus far. Defensively, Portis can still be a liability in certain situations, but he's given coach Mike Budenholzer no reason to pull back on his minutes as Milwaukee heads into Tuesday's Game 4 with a huge opportunity to take full control of the series.