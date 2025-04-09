Portis produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-103 victory over Minnesota.

Making his return from a 25-game suspension, Portis played a key role as the Bucks came back from a 20-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter. The double-double was his 10th of the season, and Portis should see a significant workload over the team's final handful of regular-season games to get him back up to speed ahead of the playoffs.