Portis had 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 14 boards in Friday's win over the Bulls.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) out, Portis made a spot start at forward and saw 28 minutes of action -- his most since April 8 -- in the victory. It was the second straight double-double for Portis, who also added two steals, an assist and a block to his tally.