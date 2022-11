Portis amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 117-98 loss to the Hawks.

Portis followed up a 12-points, 21-rebound outing Saturday with another double-double in a losing effort Monday against Atlanta. Portis finished with a team-high in minutes played off the bench while leading the Bucks in rebounds. The forward has notched a double-double in six games so far this season.