Portis produced 27 points (11-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over the Celtics.

Portis was nearly unstoppable against a team riding a five-game winning streak, leading the bench in scoring and made triples. He also secured his first double-double of the season by crashing the glass, tying Kevin Porter for a team-high 10 rebounds. Portis became one of the keys of Milwaukee's offensive attack without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and AJ Green (shoulder) Thursday, and he could continue to see more looks than usual until Green gains clearance to return.