Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Portis (knee) participated in some of Monday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis missed his ninth straight game in Friday's win over the Clippers due to a right MCL sprain, and it's possible he remains sidelined for Milwaukee's final two contests before the All-Star break. On a positive note, Portis at least seems to be trending in the right direction, as Budenholzer added that his participation in Monday's session was "another good step." Portis' status for Tuesday's matchup against Boston should surface sometime later Monday, but even if he's cleared, he'd presumably operate in a limited capacity off the bench.