Portis is probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with a laceration on his left elbow.

The 26-year-old apparently picked up a cut on his elbow during Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves, but it shouldn't affect his availability for Thursday's contest. Portis is averaging 7.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.5 minutes over his past four games.