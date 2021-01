Portis is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a right knee contusion.

Portis has been a strong contributor as a reserve frontcourt player for the Bucks this season, averaging 11.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes. He should be able to play Wednesday, but if he's limited or surprisingly ruled out, D.J. Wilson and Thanasis Antetokounmpo would be in line for expanded roles.