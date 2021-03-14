Portis has averaged 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.8 assists in 18.8 minutes per game over the Bucks' last five contests.

Though he's come off the bench in all but two of the Bucks' 38 games this season, Portis hasn't been out of place as a back-end option in standard 12-team league thanks mainly to his performance in the rebounds (7.1 per game) and field-goal percentage (54 percent on 8.5 attempts per game) categories. He's struggled to produce at that level in recent games, though, and because he's unlikely to see his role grow while both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are healthy, Portis doesn't need to be treated as a must-roster player.