Portis closed Monday's 129-125 win over Brooklyn with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

Portis will be relieved that he hit a three-pointer, as it was his first make of the season on nine total attempts. He's due for some positive regression in that category, as he averaged 1.4 three-pointers per game in 2022-23 on 37.0 percent shooting.