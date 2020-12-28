Portis posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss at the Knicks.

Portis began the season as Brook Lopez's backup and held that role once again, but he has vastly outplayed him and Sunday's game was no different -- Portis ended as the team's third-highest scorer while also making an impact on the defensive end of the court. It has been a strong start to the year for Portis, and he should remain a reliable presence on both ends of the court even if he keeps coming off the bench moving forward.