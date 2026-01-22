Portis ended with 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 37 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to Oklahoma City.

The veteran big fell just short of his seventh double-double of the season. Portis has scored in the teens while draining multiple three-pointers in five straight games (one start), averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.4 threes and 0.8 steals in 25.0 minutes during that stretch.