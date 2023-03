Portis tallied five points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 144-116 victory over the Jazz

Portis struggled with his shot in this one, but managed to stay active on the boards. It was just his second single-digit scoring effort in his last nine games. All-in-all, the big-man has averaged 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 triples across 24.1 minutes in March.