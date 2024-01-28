Portis had 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 141-117 win over New Orleans.

Portis put up his fourth-most field-goal attempts of the season Saturday en route to his sixth game with 20 plus-points. Though he's typically been stuck in a 20-to-25-minute role when the Bucks have both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez available, Portis plays a critical role as frontcourt depth with the ability to space the floor and rebound. He's averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor over 20.9 minutes per game across 14 January appearances, but his contributions in other categories are lacking.