Portis totaled 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Jazz.

Portis moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season in place of Brook Lopez, who missed the contest for personal reasons. Portis responded with one of his best games of the campaign, knocking down four triples en route to 27 points. He added a season-high three steals and seven boards to reward daily fantasy players who added him to their lineups. Portis has shown the ability to produce well as a reserve, but if Lopez misses additional time and Portis continues to start in his place, he's likely to have a short-term spike in value.