Portis registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 100-90 win over the Cavaliers.

Portis cracked the starting five for the first time this season, and he responded with his fourth double-double of the season. The veteran big man has reached that feat in three of his last five contests and, even if he moves back to the bench due to the potential return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) for Monday's clash against the Magic, Portis should remain valuable due to the fact he still has a defined, sizable role of the bench.