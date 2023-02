Portis racked up 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Suns.

Portis got the start in place of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad), finishing as one of four Bucks in double figures while finishing four rebounds shy of a double-double. Portis has recorded 10 or more points with five or more rebounds in nine of his last 10 games.