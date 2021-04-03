Portis (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 17 minutes off the bench Friday in the Bucks' 127-109 victory over the Trail Blazers, contributing six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Making his return from a four-game absence, Portis stepped back into his familiar role as the Bucks' first big man off the bench. He'll have a tough time seeing more than 25 in most competitive contests, but Portis produces well enough during his time on the court to have value in 14-team leagues or deeper. Portis is averaging 11.0 points (on 48 percent shooting from the field), 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 18.1 minutes per game over his eight outings since the All-Star break.