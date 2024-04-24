Portis supplied 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 loss to Indiana in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Although Portis didn't come anywhere near Giannis Antetokounmpo's (calf) usual production, he's doing enough to keep the interior afloat. Portis is expected to play at least one more game as Antetokounmpo's fill-in, but he'll need to keep the double-doubles coming. The Bucks' playoff fortunes will fade rapidly without a stronger response to Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner in the paint.