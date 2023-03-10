Portis finished Thursday's 118-113 victory over Brooklyn with 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes.

Portis started for the second game in a row with Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) sidelined and posted a second consecutive double-double, showing efficiency from the field and energy on the glass. Portis will remain a valuable fantasy asset for as long as he remains in the starting lineup, and that could be the case again Saturday at Golden State. That will depend on Antetokounmpo's recovery, though.