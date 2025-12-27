Portis provided 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to Memphis.

Portis was efficient from the field and active on the glass en route to his fourth double-double of the season. It's fair to say the veteran forward is going through his most prolific stretch of the campaign, as Portis has racked up all four of his double-doubles in his last six outings. He's averaging 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in his five starts this season.