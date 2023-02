Portis (knee) is out for Friday's game versus the Clippers.

Portis will miss a ninth straight game Friday due to a right MCL sprain. Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews have seen extended minutes while Portis has been out. Tuesday's matchup with Boston is Portis' next chance to suit up, but it's still unclear when he'll be able to suit up again. He suffered the injury Jan. 25 and was initially given a two-week return timetable, so the team should provide another update soon.