Bucks' Bobby Portis: Retreats to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portis will come off the bench during Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls.
Portis will shift to the bench due to Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) entering the starting lineup. Portis should see ample run off the bench Sunday.
