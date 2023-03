Portis is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

The 28-year-old delivered 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one block in 21 minutes as a spot starter Sunday against Houston, but he'll shift back to the bench Tuesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (quadriceps) rejoining the lineup. Portis has averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.8 minutes across his 33 appearances off the bench this season.