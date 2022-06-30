Portis and the Bucks agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, $49 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After taking a discount to stick with the Bucks this past season, Portis will cash in and get a longer-term commitment from one of the best teams in the East. The 2015 first-round pick has developed into a fan-favorite, and he's coming off of the best statistical season of his career. Filling in for Brook Lopez for much of the regular season, Portis averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three -- down from a league-best 47.1 percent in 2020-21.