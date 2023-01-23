Portis will not start in Monday's game against the Pistons.

Portis will return to the second unit with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) back in action. With Khris Middleton (knee) also available off the bench, Portis will likely be forced to share the ball more than usual and could see a minute or two less than usual. In his last five appearances as a starter, Portis has averaged 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 31.7 minutes.