Portis closed Wednesday's 119-113 overtime loss to the Bulls with 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes.

Portis scored a season-low four points Sunday against the Celtics, but he responded with a 20-point night in Wednesday's loss. He notched his seventh double-double of December by crashing the boards, and he also tied his top mark of the season with three made triples, a number he's hit two other times this year.