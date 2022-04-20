Portis (calf) says he'll play in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis is officially listed as probable due to a right calf bruise, but he told reporters during the team's morning shootaround that "no little injury like that is going to stop me from hooping. Never." The backup big man posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 Game 1 victory. He figures to garner a similar role in Game 2.