Portis recorded 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 FT), a rebound and a block in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss against the Mavericks.

Portis was one of six Milwaukee players that scored in double digits, and the big man is showing promise so far since joining the Bucks -- he has scored 12 or more points in both contests off the bench and could carve a role as an inside presence for Milwaukee once the regular season begins. That might not translate into a steady fantasy role, but he is more than capable of putting up decent numbers from time to time when given enough time on the court.