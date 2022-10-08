Portis closed with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and five rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Hawks.

Portis did his thing on the offensive end as the Bucks opted to go with a different look. While he is slated to come off the bench behind Brook Lopez, Portis still can put up fantasy-worthy numbers even in limited minutes. His value is tied to points and rebounds, which caps his overall upside. That said, he remains an option for managers needing a cheap center late in drafts.