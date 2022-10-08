Portis closed with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and five rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Hawks.

Portis did his thing on the offensive end as the Bucks opted to go with a different look. While he is slated to come off the bench behind Brook Lopez, Portis still has the ability to put up fantasy-worthy numbers even in limited minutes. His value is tied to points and rebounds which does cap his overall upside. With that being said, he remains an option for managers in need of a cheap center late in drafts.