Portis produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's Championship Game 6 105-98 win over the Suns.

The forward nicknamed Crazy Eyes once again came off the bench and delivered the necessary spark to help the Bucks end their 50-year NBA championship draught. Over six NBA Finals matches, Portis averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 16.5 minutes per contest. Bucks fans showered the energetic reserve with chants of "Bobby!" throughout the Series. Tuesday night's win marks the first NBA Championship of Portis' six-year NBA career. Portis' Bucks contract includes a player option for the upcoming 2021-22 season.