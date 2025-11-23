Portis amassed 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 129-116 loss to the Pistons.

Portis has scored at least 18 points in his last two starts, and he should remain a valuable fantasy option as long as he remains in a starting role. He can help fantasy managers in categories such as points, rebounds and field-goal percentage. Portis can also produce off the bench, and he has double-digit points in seven of his last eight games overall.