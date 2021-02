Portis registered 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals, three assists and one block over 17 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's victory over the Pacers.

The four three-pointers made by Portis were a season-high as he fell just shy of his fourth double-double of the season. Portis outplayed starter Brook Lopez in every facet of the game despite playing in six fewer minutes. His rebounding has increased over his last three games.