Portis played 17 minutes off the bench and added 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Despite playing significantly less minutes than starter Brook Lopez, Portis was the better player in most categories. The 21 points for Portis were also good enough for second most on the team behind Khris Middleton's 27. Portis hasn't played much recently, topping 20 minutes just once in his last five games but has still managed to score in double figures three times during that stretch.