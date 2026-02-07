Portis posted 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 105-99 win over Indiana.

Portis returned from a two-game absence due to a right hip contusion and was one of three Bucks players to score 20-plus points. The veteran big man reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 2, though he has scored at least 15 in five of his last seven appearances. He was also effective from beyond the arc after having shot just 20.0 percent from downtown over his previous three appearances (all starts), during which he averaged 14.7 points in 36.3 minutes per game.