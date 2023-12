Portis contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds over 25 minutes during Monday's 133-129 overtime victory over the Bulls.

Portis played 25 minutes off the bench, scoring at least 13 points for the third time in the past four games. Although he remains a key piece off the bench for the Bucks, Portis is barely inside the top 150 for the season. He can be utilized for streaming purposes but at this point, it's hard to make a case for him being a must-roster player.