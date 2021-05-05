Portis ended with five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 victory over Brooklyn.

Portis had been somewhat doubtful heading into the game after sitting out Sunday due to an illness. However, he managed to get back out there against the Nets but failed to deliver anything worth mentioning. Portis has been able to put together a serviceable season, although his value typically comes when those around him are sitting out. Barring the streaming opportunities, Portis is not a player to prioritize in standard formats.