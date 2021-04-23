Portis tallied 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three blocked shots across 23 minutes in Thursday's 124-117 win over the 76ers.

Portis came into the contest having averaged just six points while playing a combined 23 minutes over his past two games, but he shone Thursday with his highest scoring game of the campaign. The veteran also established his season high in blocked shots while drilling all five of his three-point attempts. Portis has been impressive from beyond the arc this season, making 46.5 percent of his 127 attempts from deep.