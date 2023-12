Portis posted 31 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 146-114 win over Detroit.

Portis led all bench players in Saturday's game in scoring while hauling in a team-best rebound total and setting season-high marks in points, rebounds and threes made. Portis has finished with 17 or more points in three straight contests, hauling in 10 or more rebounds in two games this year.