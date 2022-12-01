Portis provided 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over New York.

Portis came off the bench on Wednesday and wasted no time in establishing himself on the boards with five first-quarter rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end to help Milwaukee take the lead heading into the second period. The Bucks forward grabbed eight rebounds in the first half and another four over the final two quarters, to go along with 10 points on the night on 4-of-10 shooting from the field. Portis has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and has 12 of them on the season.