Portis registered 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Mavericks.

The 26-year-old has now scored double-digit points in three straight games, a span in which he's averaged 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.3 percent from the field. Portis has taken advantage of his uptick in playing time and usage with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out of the lineup. The sixth-year forward should continue providing solid production in points, rebounds and field-goal percentage until Antetokounmpo returns.