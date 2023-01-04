Portis had 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over the Wizards.

Portis cruised to his fourth straight double-double by shooting the basketball well and by cleaning up on the defensive glass, where he secured 10 of his 13 boards. The Arkansas product continues to serve as an impact player for Milwaukee, primarily off the bench. He's averaging 15.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his last six games.