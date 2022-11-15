Portis registered 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to the Hawks.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo back in action, Portis returned to the bench following a two-game stint in the starting lineup. He saw his playing time drop to 23 minutes, but the veteran still managed to log his fourth double-double across his past five contests. Portis continues to be a valuable asset whether coming off the bench or starting, as he's posting per-game averages of 13.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.4 steals over 26.4 minutes.