Portis is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Portis will start alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez to make a large starting lineup. Portis will likely move back to the bench when any of Khris Middleton (wrist), Grayson Allen (ankle) or Jrue Holiday (ankle) return.