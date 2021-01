Portis will come off the bench Monday against the Magic, Ted Davis of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

The 25-year-old put up a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a spot start Saturday against Cleveland, but he'll return to the bench Monday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) retaking the court. Portis is putting up solid numbers this season and is averaging 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.1 minutes as a reserve.