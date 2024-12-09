Portis provided 23 points (9-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over Brooklyn.

Portis was nearly perfect from the field and shot a perfect mark from deep in Sunday's victory, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds while finishing as one of three Bucks players with 20 or more points. Portis, who also tallied a team-high-tying trio of blocks, set season-high marks in both scoring and shots made from three. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in three outings, two of which have come off the bench.