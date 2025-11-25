Portis registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to Portland.

Coach Doc Rivers opted to start Jericho Sims in the frontcourt next to Myles Turner, with Sims playing just 11 minutes. Portis took over in the second quarter to the tune of 14 points in eight minutes, but it wasn't enough as the team struggled to generate offense as a group. Portis should continue having an elevated role for as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) remains sidelined. With the superstar out the past three games, Portis has averaged 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.7 minutes.