Portis produced 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 victory over the Spurs.

Portis was one of Milwaukee's best players in this one despite coming off the bench, and his physicality gave him a boost against an undersized Spurs frontcourt that was without Victor Wembanyama (ankle). Portis hasn't posted the same numbers he's had in previous seasons, but he remains a valuable piece off the bench for the Bucks. He's on a roll of late after scoring in double figures in his last five outings, a span in which he's averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting an impressive, and almost unsustainable, 63.1 percent from the field.