Portis closed Friday's 115-102 win over Minnesota with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes.

Portis recorded four double-doubles across his first six contests, and while he hasn't been able to achieve that feat in each of the last two games, the veteran big man has ended just one point and/or no more than two rebounds short of reaching that mark in the other contests. One of the best two-way threats in the league, Portis has settled well into a bench role despite being a regular starter in 2021-22 and is averaging 13.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game so far.